  • brand header
  • brand header
  • brand header
Logo for the brand Spliffin

Spliffin

Experience Spliffin
All categoriesConcentratesVaping

Vape pens, THC pens, batteries, & weed vaporizers

2 products
Product image for Original Starter Pack
Batteries & Power
Original Starter Pack
by Spliffin
Product image for Deluxe 2.0 Starter Pack
Batteries & Power
Deluxe 2.0 Starter Pack
by Spliffin