Stash House
Strain Vapes God's Gift Cartridge 1g
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
God's Gift is as the name implies descended from heaven. It'll put your head in the clouds. Earthy musk and pine aromas mix with a floral, berry sweetness.
Fragrance: Earthy, Pine, Berry
Effect: Soothing and couch-lock
God's Gift effects
Reported by real people like you
889 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
61% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
51% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
39% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
31% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
28% of people say it helps with pain
