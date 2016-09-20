Sticky Frog by Grow Op Farms
Love Potion #9 Live Resin Terp Sugar 1g
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC —CBD —
About this product
Terp Sugar is produced by washing glistening THCA crystals in an equal amount of terpenes, resulting in a sparkly sugar-like consistency. Easily scoop it up for a smooth dab, or load it into your favorite vaping device for a euphorically elevating experience. Our process preserves the plant's naturally-occurring full-spectrum terpenes, so each tasty terpene comes directly from premium Washington-grown cannabis.
Love Potion #9 effects
Reported by real people like you
31 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
67% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
38% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Headache
6% of people report feeling headache
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!