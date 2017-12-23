Sticky Frog by Grow Op Farms
Mob Wife x Legend of Nigeria Live Resin Cake Batter 1g
About this product
Tiny THCA crystals thoroughly blended with liquid terpenes and whipped to a confection of perfection, Cake Batter looks nearly good enough to eat! Easily load it up for a smooth dab, or pack it into your favorite vaping device for a euphorically elevating experience. Our process preserves the plant's naturally-occurring full-spectrum terpenes, so each tasty terpene comes directly from premium Washington-grown cannabis.
Legend of Nigeria effects
Uplifted
53% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
46% of people report feeling happy
Focused
40% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
13% of people report feeling paranoid
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
20% of people say it helps with fatigue
Stress
13% of people say it helps with stress
