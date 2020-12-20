Sticky Frog by Grow Op Farms
Orange Zkittlez Live Resin Terp Sugar 1g
HybridTHC —CBD —
Terp Sugar is produced by washing glistening THCA crystals in an equal amount of terpenes, resulting in a sparkly sugar-like consistency. Easily scoop it up for a smooth dab, or load it into your favorite vaping device for a euphorically elevating experience. Our process preserves the plant's naturally-occurring full-spectrum terpenes, so each tasty terpene comes directly from premium Washington-grown cannabis.
Orange Zkittlez effects
Uplifted
66% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
41% of people report feeling happy
Focused
41% of people report feeling focused
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
PTSD
25% of people say it helps with ptsd
Arthritis
16% of people say it helps with arthritis
