Sticky Frog by Grow Op Farms
Passion Fruit Disposable Vape 1g
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 17%CBD —
1g of your favorite Sticky Frog distillate, now in a convenient, rechargeable disposable cartridge!
Passion Fruit effects
10 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
Uplifted
30% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
30% of people report feeling talkative
Happy
30% of people report feeling happy
