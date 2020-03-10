About this product
Taste: Grassy, Spicy, Earthy
Feeling: Relaxed, Happy, Uplifted
Description: Combining the piney gas terps from Face Off OG and the cookie smoothness of Animal Mints, this strain gives you a full mind and body high that sends you drifting into bliss.
Animal Face, also known as "Animal Face #10," is a rare sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Face Off OG and Animal Mints. It takes the piney, gassy terpene profile and potent high from Face Off OG and pairs it with the cookie-flavored smoothness of Animal Mints. Animal Face weed is known for giving a full mind and body-numbing high that lets you drift off into physical and mental bliss. Bred by the famed Seed Junky Genetics, Animal Face took first place in the 2022 Emerald Cup Awards.
