About this product
About this strain
Frozen Grapes effects
Reported by real people like you
19 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
78% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Creative
36% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
15% of people say it helps with stress
Cramps
5% of people say it helps with cramps
Depression
5% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!