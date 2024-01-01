CHERRY HAZE - LIVE ROSIN JAM 1G

by STIIIZY
SativaTHC 19%CBD —
About this product

Beginning with fresh frozen specific genetics and only the frostiest hand-picked tops, our fine-tuned solventless extraction process produces clean, high-quality concentrate that represents the pure full flavor and sensation of each specific cannabis strain. Our Live Rosin Jam is cured for just the right time and temperature, ensuring consistent quality to bring out the natural terpene and flavor profile.

CHERRY HAZE

TASTE: Cherry, Sweet, Herbal
FEELING: Energetic, Happy, Uplifted
DESCRIPTION: Cherry Haze is a lively, uplifting strain with a bright cherry flavor and subtle herbal undertones. Known for its energetic and euphoric effects, this sativa-dominant strain is perfect for those looking to boost creativity, focus, or simply enjoy an upbeat day. The smooth cherry sweetness on the inhale is followed by a refreshing herbal finish, making Cherry Haze a delightful choice for social settings and daytime adventures.

About this strain

Cherry Haze is a sativa weed strain made by crossing Purple Haze and Cherry Bomb. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel energetic, creative, and uplifted. Cherry Haze has 19% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Cherry Haze, before let us know! Leave a review.

About this brand

STIIIZY
We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like LIIIT, STIIIZY's premium flower, our delicious line of edibles, and our hand-crafted EXTRACTS. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights.

#StaySTIIIZY
Visit us on Instagram @stiiizy
www.stiiizy.com

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0000620-LIC
