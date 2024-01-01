Beginning with fresh frozen specific genetics and only the frostiest hand-picked tops, our fine-tuned solventless extraction process produces clean, high-quality concentrate that represents the pure full flavor and sensation of each specific cannabis strain. Our Live Rosin Jam is cured for just the right time and temperature, ensuring consistent quality to bring out the natural terpene and flavor profile.



CHERRY HAZE



TASTE: Cherry, Sweet, Herbal

FEELING: Energetic, Happy, Uplifted

DESCRIPTION: Cherry Haze is a lively, uplifting strain with a bright cherry flavor and subtle herbal undertones. Known for its energetic and euphoric effects, this sativa-dominant strain is perfect for those looking to boost creativity, focus, or simply enjoy an upbeat day. The smooth cherry sweetness on the inhale is followed by a refreshing herbal finish, making Cherry Haze a delightful choice for social settings and daytime adventures.

