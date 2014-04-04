Cherry Bomb is popular thanks to its reputation as a great strain for daytime consumption, providing mild to moderate effects. Effects take off fast, giving many consumers a strong buzz. Immediate effects tend to be active and mentally alert, but can border on antsy for some. It tends to smooth into a more focused state to allow for normal activities, and may even help you tackle that to-do list or next creative project. A popular variant of this strain crosses a California indica (most likely with some Skunk lineage) and a Hawaiian sativa from the breeders at Barney’s Farms. Cherry Bomb’s flowers will have a musky, berry aroma and a mild flavor.
Effects
- Feelings
- Helps with
- Negatives
Strain spotlight
Reviews
173
Find Cherry Bomb nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Cherry Bomb nearby.
Photos
Lineage
Products with Cherry Bomb
Hang tight. We're looking for Cherry Bomb nearby.