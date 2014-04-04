ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Cherry Bomb is popular thanks to its reputation as a great strain for daytime consumption, providing mild to moderate effects. Effects take off fast, giving many consumers a strong buzz. Immediate effects tend to be active and mentally alert, but can border on antsy for some. It tends to smooth into a more focused state to allow for normal activities, and may even help you tackle that to-do list or next creative project. A popular variant of this strain crosses a California indica (most likely with some Skunk lineage) and a Hawaiian sativa from the breeders at Barney’s Farms. Cherry Bomb’s flowers will have a musky, berry aroma and a mild flavor.

Effects

Happy 67%
Uplifted 53%
Relaxed 46%
Energetic 44%
Creative 42%
Stress 36%
Pain 31%
Anxiety 29%
Depression 25%
Fatigue 15%
Dry mouth 25%
Dry eyes 16%
Headache 6%
Anxious 5%
Dizzy 3%

Lineage

First strain parent
North American Indica
parent
Second strain parent
Hawaiian
parent
Strain
Cherry Bomb
Strain child
Cherry Thunder Fuck
child

