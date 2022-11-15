About this product
FLOW MINTZ / HYBRID
· Taste: Citrus, Pine, Diesel
· Feeling: Creative, Euphoric, Happy
· Description: Flo Mintz has a sweet citrus taste with a hint of pine, a soothing but subtle delight for the taste buds. Described as energetic yet subtle high, making it ideal for many as a wake and bake.
About this brand
STIIIZY
We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like LIIIT, STIIIZY's super-potent indoor flower, BIIIT, our delicious line of THC infused edibles, and most recent our hand-crafted EXTRACTS. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights.
Stay STIIIZY.
State License(s)
C11-0000620-LIC