VANILLA RUNTZ - LIVE RESIN POD .5G

by STIIIZY
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Extracted directly from freshly harvested, flash-frozen cannabis plants, STIIIZY’s Live Resin preserves the authentic taste profile and delivers a full spectrum cannabis extract. Introduced seasonally, in small batches, this craft cannabis provides a synergy between cannabinoids and terpenes for the ultimate entourage effect.

VANILLA RUNTZ

TASTE: Vanilla, Creamy, Sweet
FEELING: Euphoric, Giggly, Peaceful
DESCRIPTION: Vanilla Runtz is a popular candy-like strain that uplifts your senses. With its sweet terpene profile, it provides a euphoric and cheerful experience.

About this strain

Vanilla Runtz is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel creative, energetic, and talkative. Vanilla Runtz has 22% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Vanilla Runtz, before let us know! Leave a review.

write a review

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand STIIIZY
STIIIZY
Shop products
We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like LIIIT, STIIIZY's super-potent indoor flower, BIIIT, our delicious line of THC infused edibles, and most recent our hand-crafted EXTRACTS. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights.

Stay STIIIZY.
State License(s)
C11-0000620-LIC
Notice a problem?Report this item