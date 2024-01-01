ZOOKIES WHITE MYLAR 7G

by STIIIZY
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
About this product

The STIIIZY White Label is selected from the finest farms in the golden sunshine state. Nothing beats the sun when it comes to providing the power needed for beautiful buds to bloom. Sunkissed and carefully cultivated by full spectrum lights to create potent full spectrum flower, these canna buds take advantage of Mother Nature's gift and ensure consistency in both flavor and experience. Grown in state-of-the-art sunshine powered cultivation fields, STIIIZY’s sun-grown flower is hand selected to ensure every eighth is bursting with maximum flavor, potency, and purity.

*THC Percentages are averages; individual items may vary.*
ZOOKIES | STIIIZY

Taste: Vanilla Cookie Dough, Nutty Coffee Cake, Pepper

Feeling: Uplifted, Calm, Relaxed

This hybrid is a cross between Animal Cookies and Gorilla Glue #4 strains with the flavors of creamy vanilla cookie dough, nutty coffee cake, and spicy pepper chocolate complemented by sweet earth, peppery diesel, and herbal spice aromas. This strain induces uplifting euphoria and cerebral calm to stimulate a sense of happiness, balanced with a blissful body buzz and physical ease for total relaxation.

About this strain

Zookies is a hyrbid marijuana strain made by crosssing Animals Cookies and Original Glue. The result is a level-headed strain that is as delicious as it is potent. This strain has a unique terpene profile, aroma, and flavor of sweet nutty cookies with a hint of diesel. Zookies is a great choice for someone looking for a strong high without getting stuck in the couch.

About this brand

STIIIZY
We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like LIIIT, STIIIZY's premium flower, our delicious line of edibles, and our hand-crafted EXTRACTS. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights.

#StaySTIIIZY
Visit us on Instagram @stiiizy
www.stiiizy.com

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0000620-LIC
