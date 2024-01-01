The STIIIZY White Label is selected from the finest farms in the golden sunshine state. Nothing beats the sun when it comes to providing the power needed for beautiful buds to bloom. Sunkissed and carefully cultivated by full spectrum lights to create potent full spectrum flower, these canna buds take advantage of Mother Nature's gift and ensure consistency in both flavor and experience. Grown in state-of-the-art sunshine powered cultivation fields, STIIIZY’s sun-grown flower is hand selected to ensure every eighth is bursting with maximum flavor, potency, and purity.



*THC Percentages are averages; individual items may vary.*

ZOOKIES | STIIIZY



Taste: Vanilla Cookie Dough, Nutty Coffee Cake, Pepper



Feeling: Uplifted, Calm, Relaxed



This hybrid is a cross between Animal Cookies and Gorilla Glue #4 strains with the flavors of creamy vanilla cookie dough, nutty coffee cake, and spicy pepper chocolate complemented by sweet earth, peppery diesel, and herbal spice aromas. This strain induces uplifting euphoria and cerebral calm to stimulate a sense of happiness, balanced with a blissful body buzz and physical ease for total relaxation.

