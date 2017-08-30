Single

Flavor Profile:

Tropic Thunder



The strain’s moderate potency makes it suitable for consumption any time of the day, offering a mellow and manageable buzz that elevates the mood and alleviates stress. Its floral aroma transforms into a bitter, herbaceous mixture of flavors.



Terpene Profile:

Hybrid



-Adjustable Airflow

-25 Watts without Button

-30 Watts with Button

2 Gram THC-P Tropic Thunder Disposable



Different strains and options in hemp-derived Delta 8 make it easy for our customers to have just the right vape on hand to match their wellness goals. While sometimes you want a potent strain to enhance your mood or help you relax and unwind, other times you want something that is more moderate that helps to get through a difficult day or just adds a bit of something extra.



Tropic Thunder is just the hybrid strain to accomplish those moderate types of wellness goals. It is a great vape to enjoy throughout the day as it tends to help to brighten your mood while also helping to reduce feelings of stress. It also provides a slight level of relaxation, but not enough to stop you from being productive and getting things done.

The Benefits of Disposables



STNR Tropic Thunder THC-P 2-gram disposable offers the added benefit of 2 ml of 100% hemp-derived THC-P, Delta-8, and natural terpenes in one disposable. The combination of these cannabinoids is perfect for anyone looking for a little more when compared to our standard Delta-8 devices. This device and strain are ideal for those who enjoy vaping regularly while also being a great option for those who may only vape occasionally and how to limit the number of vape pens, they have on hand.



Our 2-gram disposables have a fully adjustable airflow to customize your vaping experience. They are also designed with 25 watts without the button or 30 watts with the button. Don’t forget about the bottom of the device where you will find the charging port for a USB-C type charger.



For more details and information on any of our Delta 8 or THC-P products, reach us through the online contact form or give us a call at 321-323-0531.

