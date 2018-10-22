Loading…
Logo for the brand Stone Age Gardens

Stone Age Gardens

Amnesia OG

Strain rating:
SativaTHC 16%CBD

Amnesia OG effects

Reported by real people like you
9 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
77% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
55% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Stress
44% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
44% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
