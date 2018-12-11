Storm Cannabis Co.
Rocket Fuel
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 24%CBD —
Rocket Fuel effects
Reported by real people like you
62 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
41% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
41% of people report feeling euphoric
Focused
32% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
19% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
17% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
14% of people say it helps with depression
