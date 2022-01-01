About this product
The reinvention of an icon.
The VOLCANO HYBRID has exciting new features like
- Inhalation through the Tube Kit or Valve Balloon
- Ceramic coated filling chamber
- Very fast heating process within 1 – 2 minutes
- The control panels are integrated in the large display and can be controlled via touch button
- App control via S&B App for Android
- High-quality materials and workmanship of the kind you are accustomed to from STORZ & BICKEL guarantee a long service life – Made in Germany.
About this brand
STORZ & BICKEL
We lead the vaporization market in innovation and premium Vaporizers. The VOLCANO Vaporizer has revolutionized the vaporizer market and has set a quality standard that has remained unmatched by all competition. We value quality, efficiency and excellent performance and have introduced leading innovative vaporizers like the CRAFTY+, the first app controlled portable vaporizer and the MIGHTY+, which is rated as one of the most powerful and best performing vaporizers on the market. We owe this to our powerful developing team and our quality control system that allows us to manufacture medical grade products. Our vaporizers are pioneers made in Germany.