Riot Seeds Co - Chocolate Diesel seeds
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 23%CBD —
About this product
Riot Seeds Co - Chocolate Diesel seeds
Chocolate Diesel effects
Reported by real people like you
50 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Energetic
62% of people report feeling energetic
Euphoric
60% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
10% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
