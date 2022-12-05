Our version of this Mexican classic is perfect for the dark roast lover that is looking for a little more bite. Its rich toasty flavor is pronounced and really pops, even through a heavy dose of creamer.

Mexican Tapachula is grown in a tropical jungle located in the south eastern part of Mexico where it borders with Guatemala. Chiapas region coffees are very similar to beans from Guatemala's Hue Hue Tenango region but quite unique and set themselves apart from other Mexican coffees. Our Tapachula is small batch roasted to perfection for a very bold and distinct flavor Dark coffee fans will love with minimal acidity.

When you receive your Subduction COFFEE+HEMP there will be one thing that is abundantly clear, we make some seriously great coffees! Choice beans and our unique high purity +HEMP formula will add a new dimension to your daily routine. We're all about good coffee, good living and putting a smile on the face of our customers. We believe everyone deserves the fresh coffee experience and because of this every order you receive from us is roasted within days of grinding and ground and packaged within hours of shipment.



Box Size: (8) K Compatible Pods



Coffee Information-

Origin: Mexico

Growing Region: Chiapas

Varietal: Catimor and Bourbon

Altitude: 550 – 850 Meters

Roast: Dark

Body: Bold

Cup Profile: Nutty with Caramel Sweetness

Process: Wet

Harvest Period: January thru April

Certification: USDA Organic, Fair Trade Certified



+HEMP Information-

Origin: American Grown

Contents: Proprietary Formula

Spectrum: Broad

Cannabidiol: +HEMP 10 (10mg CBD), +HEMP 20 (20mg CBD)

Certification: Organic Hemp, 3rd Party tested ingredients