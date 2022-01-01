Bubble Gum CBD Oil Tincture

Our premium, bubble gum CBD isolate oil drop is extracted from Non-GMO, Pesticide-Free, all-natural hemp oil. We blend it with MCT oil derived from coconuts for a smooth, delicious, and effective CBD experience.



Our CBD is lab tested by a third party to ensure there is absolutely no psychoactive effects, and contains only pure CBD isolate with 0% THC. You can find a link to the View Lab Report on this page below the Add to Cart button.



One of the best ways to administer bubble gum cbd oil is sublingually to bypass the digestive process so that the cannabidiol can enter the system quicker. You can add it to food as well, just be aware that it may take longer before you begin to feel its effects relative to the sublingual method of administration. One of our droppers holds approximately 1 ml of oil. Shake the bottle well before administering it and then 1 ml, or one dropper, of a CBD 500mg bottle will contain approximately 16-17 mgs of CBD. A 1 ml dropper of a CBD 1000mg bottle will produce approximately 33mgs of CBD. Simply drip the CBD oil under your tongue and hold it there for 10 to 60 seconds before swallowing to experience all of the CBD oil benefits.



CBD oil for hormone imbalance

CBD oil for pain

CBD for PMS

CBD for anxiety

Support a sense of calm for focus

Help in recovery from exercise induced inflammation

Support for healthy sleep cycles

Fast & Easy to take

Taste Great

Best Bioavailable Option

CBD therapeutic formula

Highest Quality - Lab Tested

Made in USA | NON GMO | Zero THC

Ingredients

MCT Oil, Natural & Artificial Flavoring, 99%+ Pure CBD Isolate