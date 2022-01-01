About this product
Bubble Gum CBD Oil Tincture
Our premium, bubble gum CBD isolate oil drop is extracted from Non-GMO, Pesticide-Free, all-natural hemp oil. We blend it with MCT oil derived from coconuts for a smooth, delicious, and effective CBD experience.
Our CBD is lab tested by a third party to ensure there is absolutely no psychoactive effects, and contains only pure CBD isolate with 0% THC. You can find a link to the View Lab Report on this page below the Add to Cart button.
One of the best ways to administer bubble gum cbd oil is sublingually to bypass the digestive process so that the cannabidiol can enter the system quicker. You can add it to food as well, just be aware that it may take longer before you begin to feel its effects relative to the sublingual method of administration. One of our droppers holds approximately 1 ml of oil. Shake the bottle well before administering it and then 1 ml, or one dropper, of a CBD 500mg bottle will contain approximately 16-17 mgs of CBD. A 1 ml dropper of a CBD 1000mg bottle will produce approximately 33mgs of CBD. Simply drip the CBD oil under your tongue and hold it there for 10 to 60 seconds before swallowing to experience all of the CBD oil benefits.
CBD oil for hormone imbalance
CBD oil for pain
CBD for PMS
CBD for anxiety
Support a sense of calm for focus
Help in recovery from exercise induced inflammation
Support for healthy sleep cycles
Fast & Easy to take
Taste Great
Best Bioavailable Option
CBD therapeutic formula
Highest Quality - Lab Tested
Made in USA | NON GMO | Zero THC
Ingredients
MCT Oil, Natural & Artificial Flavoring, 99%+ Pure CBD Isolate
Our premium, bubble gum CBD isolate oil drop is extracted from Non-GMO, Pesticide-Free, all-natural hemp oil. We blend it with MCT oil derived from coconuts for a smooth, delicious, and effective CBD experience.
Our CBD is lab tested by a third party to ensure there is absolutely no psychoactive effects, and contains only pure CBD isolate with 0% THC. You can find a link to the View Lab Report on this page below the Add to Cart button.
One of the best ways to administer bubble gum cbd oil is sublingually to bypass the digestive process so that the cannabidiol can enter the system quicker. You can add it to food as well, just be aware that it may take longer before you begin to feel its effects relative to the sublingual method of administration. One of our droppers holds approximately 1 ml of oil. Shake the bottle well before administering it and then 1 ml, or one dropper, of a CBD 500mg bottle will contain approximately 16-17 mgs of CBD. A 1 ml dropper of a CBD 1000mg bottle will produce approximately 33mgs of CBD. Simply drip the CBD oil under your tongue and hold it there for 10 to 60 seconds before swallowing to experience all of the CBD oil benefits.
CBD oil for hormone imbalance
CBD oil for pain
CBD for PMS
CBD for anxiety
Support a sense of calm for focus
Help in recovery from exercise induced inflammation
Support for healthy sleep cycles
Fast & Easy to take
Taste Great
Best Bioavailable Option
CBD therapeutic formula
Highest Quality - Lab Tested
Made in USA | NON GMO | Zero THC
Ingredients
MCT Oil, Natural & Artificial Flavoring, 99%+ Pure CBD Isolate
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Sugar and Kush CBD Products
Welcome to Sugar & Kush CBD Products!
💜CBD Never Tasted This Good! 💜
We only produce premium hemp-derived CBD oil for all of Sugar and Kush CBD Products. Our CBD gummies have been voted best CBD edibles by thousands of people and tons of 5 ⭐️ reviews.
Sugar & Kush is obsessed with producing premium flavored CBD oil and unflavored hemp oil 🌱
This obsession drives us to create tasty Keto CBD oil recipes and produce CBD Gummy Bears that not only taste fantastic, but are zero THC, hemp derived, lab tested and GMP certified 🍪
Buy our Bubble Gum CBD Oil or Cotton Candy CBD tincture bundled with keto CBD gummies to get the full CBD experience.
Our Sugar & Kush CBD Reviews share stories of better mental and physical health.
Let's go ➡️
💜CBD Never Tasted This Good! 💜
We only produce premium hemp-derived CBD oil for all of Sugar and Kush CBD Products. Our CBD gummies have been voted best CBD edibles by thousands of people and tons of 5 ⭐️ reviews.
Sugar & Kush is obsessed with producing premium flavored CBD oil and unflavored hemp oil 🌱
This obsession drives us to create tasty Keto CBD oil recipes and produce CBD Gummy Bears that not only taste fantastic, but are zero THC, hemp derived, lab tested and GMP certified 🍪
Buy our Bubble Gum CBD Oil or Cotton Candy CBD tincture bundled with keto CBD gummies to get the full CBD experience.
Our Sugar & Kush CBD Reviews share stories of better mental and physical health.
Let's go ➡️