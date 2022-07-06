About this product
Bundling our CBD oil and Keto CBD gummies gives you the best chance to sample the the best CBD products we have to offer and also ensures that you can find the right delivery method for your body.
Buy CBD products in this bundle and save!
Some of the customer reported benefits of CBD:
Support for normal, everyday stresses
Support for healthy sleep cycles
Sense of calm and focus
Convenient and easy to consume
Great taste
Best Bioavailable Option
A CBD therapeutic formula designed to perform
Highest Quality, Third Party Lab Tested CBD
Made in USA | Non-GMO | Zero THC
About this brand
💜CBD Never Tasted This Good! 💜
We only produce premium hemp-derived CBD oil for all of Sugar and Kush CBD Products. Our CBD gummies have been voted best CBD edibles by thousands of people and tons of 5 ⭐️ reviews.
Sugar & Kush is obsessed with producing premium flavored CBD oil and unflavored hemp oil 🌱
This obsession drives us to create tasty Keto CBD oil recipes and produce CBD Gummy Bears that not only taste fantastic, but are zero THC, hemp derived, lab tested and GMP certified 🍪
Buy our Bubble Gum CBD Oil or Cotton Candy CBD tincture bundled with keto CBD gummies to get the full CBD experience.
Our Sugar & Kush CBD Reviews share stories of better mental and physical health.
Let's go ➡️