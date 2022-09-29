About this product
There’s nothing more comforting than everyone’s childhood favorite — Chocolate Chip Cookies! Our CBD cookies are 100% THC FREE and made with healthy ingredients so you can stick to your diet and enjoy something that tastes good too. These Keto CBD edibles come in three delicious flavors: Chocolate chip, snickerdoodle, and red velvet. Treat yourself with your choice of:
CBD 100mg cookies
CBD 200mg cookies
CBD 400mg cookies
Here is what you can expect from our cookies and the potential CBD benefits.
CBD for anxiety - Support for normal, everyday stresses
CBD for stress - Support a sense of calm for focus
CBD for pain - Help in recovery from exercise induced inflammation
CBD for sleep - Support for healthy sleep cycles
Soft & Chewy
Low Calorie
Low Sugar
Freshly baked & Hand Crafted
Taste better than grandma's cookies
CBD therapeutic formula
Highest Quality - Lab Tested
Made in USA | Non-GMO | Zero THC
Ingredients
Almond Flour, monk fruit sweetener, eggs, natural chocolate flavoring, unsalted butter, baking soda, salt, unsweetened chocolate chips, & CBD
CBD 100mg cookies
CBD 200mg cookies
CBD 400mg cookies
Here is what you can expect from our cookies and the potential CBD benefits.
CBD for anxiety - Support for normal, everyday stresses
CBD for stress - Support a sense of calm for focus
CBD for pain - Help in recovery from exercise induced inflammation
CBD for sleep - Support for healthy sleep cycles
Soft & Chewy
Low Calorie
Low Sugar
Freshly baked & Hand Crafted
Taste better than grandma's cookies
CBD therapeutic formula
Highest Quality - Lab Tested
Made in USA | Non-GMO | Zero THC
Ingredients
Almond Flour, monk fruit sweetener, eggs, natural chocolate flavoring, unsalted butter, baking soda, salt, unsweetened chocolate chips, & CBD
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Sugar and Kush CBD Products
Welcome to Sugar & Kush CBD Products!
💜CBD Never Tasted This Good! 💜
We only produce premium hemp-derived CBD oil for all of Sugar and Kush CBD Products. Our CBD gummies have been voted best CBD edibles by thousands of people and tons of 5 ⭐️ reviews.
Sugar & Kush is obsessed with producing premium flavored CBD oil and unflavored hemp oil 🌱
This obsession drives us to create tasty Keto CBD oil recipes and produce CBD Gummy Bears that not only taste fantastic, but are zero THC, hemp derived, lab tested and GMP certified 🍪
Buy our Bubble Gum CBD Oil or Cotton Candy CBD tincture bundled with keto CBD gummies to get the full CBD experience.
Our Sugar & Kush CBD Reviews share stories of better mental and physical health.
Let's go ➡️
💜CBD Never Tasted This Good! 💜
We only produce premium hemp-derived CBD oil for all of Sugar and Kush CBD Products. Our CBD gummies have been voted best CBD edibles by thousands of people and tons of 5 ⭐️ reviews.
Sugar & Kush is obsessed with producing premium flavored CBD oil and unflavored hemp oil 🌱
This obsession drives us to create tasty Keto CBD oil recipes and produce CBD Gummy Bears that not only taste fantastic, but are zero THC, hemp derived, lab tested and GMP certified 🍪
Buy our Bubble Gum CBD Oil or Cotton Candy CBD tincture bundled with keto CBD gummies to get the full CBD experience.
Our Sugar & Kush CBD Reviews share stories of better mental and physical health.
Let's go ➡️