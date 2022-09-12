SCENTED LAVENDER CBD BATH BOMB WITH CHARCOAL

Looking for the perfect way to relax after a long day? Sugar and Kush Lavender Charcoal Hemp Bath Bombs are the answer! The fragrant scent of lavender essential oils, cleansing quality of activated charcoal, and the healing power of all-natural CBD oils will wash away the tension and leave you feeling soothed and serene.



Do you remember the first time you smelled lavender? Its beautiful aromatic fragrance is now captured in Sugar and Kush Lavender Charcoal CBD Bath Bombs. Slip the very best CBD and essential oils in the world into a tub of hot steaming water and then immerse yourself in it. A long day of stress and tension will be washed away by this scented lavender CBD product.



Indulge yourself or treat your loved one to a hand-crafted healing hemp bath bomb to show how much you care. Our CBD bath bombs are vegan and cruelty-free, so you can feel good about using Sugar & Kush bath bombs as part of your lifestyle.



MORE INFO ABOUT SUGAR AND KUSH LAVENDER CBD BATH BOMBS

Each hemp bath bomb contains 100 mgs of CBD isolate plus nourishing lavender essential oils so that after 30 relaxing minutes in the tub, your muscles will be soothed and your mind at ease. All of our CBD products are lab-tested and you can see the results for yourself by following the Lab Results link next to the Add to Cart button. Be confident the hemp soaps you use are all-natural, GMO-free, and have zero THC, just like all other Sugar and Kush CBD bath bombs, edibles, and tinctures.



A hot steamy tub full of lavender CBD oil soap will moisturize your skin, soothe your muscles and entice your senses. It is one of the best CBD products we have come up with and we are delighted to be able to enhance all of your lives a little more with this high quality CBD product. Each bath bomb contains 100 mgs of CBD and nourishing essential oils so that after 30 refreshing minutes in the tub, you will have a whole new outlook.



Why not surprise the love of your life with a lavender CBD bath bomb. Masterfully crafted, the Sugar and Kush CBD bath bombs are an amazing presentation for anyone you know that loves to bathe. We continue our efforts in bringing all of you the healthiest CBD products in the world and we are proud to now introduce our CBD bath bombs.



WHY WE LOVE OUR LAVENDER CHARCOAL CBD BATH BOMB

Handmade with love in America

Fast acting and Easy to Use

Cruelty-Free

Vegan

All-natural

Lab tested CBD for Highest Purity and Potency

No Genetically Modified Ingredients (non-GMO)

Zero THC (THC-Free CBD Oil)

*Unsure how much CBD is right for you? Try our CBD Oil Dosage Calculator.



HOW TO USE A CBD BATH BOMB

Step 1: Run a hot bath and drop in one Lavender Charcoal CBD Bath Bomb



Step 2: Immerse yourself in the hemp infused bath for at least 30 minutes



Step 3: Soak away your tension and enjoy the soothing effects of all natural CBD



HOW MUCH CBD IS IN EACH OF OUR LAVENDER CHARCOAL CBD BATH BOMB?

100MG CBD Per Bath Bomb



5 ounces in weight Each



Aromatic Lavender Scent



PEOPLE LOVE OUR LAVENDER CHARCOAL CBD BATH BOMB!

Why do our customers say that Sugar & Kush are the best CBD bath bomb? Watch and read the Sugar and Kush CBD Reviews and see how others experience CBD oil!



LAVENDER CHARCOAL CBD BATH BOMB INGREDIENTS

Sodium Bicarbonate, Citric Acid, Sea Salt, Sunflower Oil, Organic Shea Butter, Coconut Oil, Charcoal, Lavender Essential Oil, Lavender Petals, Isolated Hemp Extract