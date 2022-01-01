Are you a fan of red velvet cakes and cookies? We are too! So, we made delicious and healthy red velvet CBD cookies! They are free of THC, so don’t worry about getting high when you eat these buttery tasting delicacies.



You can get cookies with these dosages:



CBD 50mg

CBD 100mg

CBD 200mg

We blend our CBD isolate into a coconut MCT oil. It’s a perfect alternative. It absorbs and carries CBD really well through the body to target the areas that need the most relief.



Our CBD cookies are also lab tested and you can see the certificate of analysis right under the Add to Cart button. We cut no corners with our cookies. They are made for diabetics, they are Keto CBD edibles and free from pesticides.



Here is what you can expect:



CBD helps manage stress

CBD can help keep you calm and focused

Help in recovery from exercise induced inflammation

Support for healthy sleep cycles

They are Soft & Chewy

Low Calorie

Low Sugar

Freshly baked & Hand Crafted

Taste better than grandma’s cookies

CBD therapeutic formula

Highest Quality - Lab Tested

Made in USA | Non-GMO | Zero THC