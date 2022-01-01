About this product
Are you a fan of red velvet cakes and cookies? We are too! So, we made delicious and healthy red velvet CBD cookies! They are free of THC, so don’t worry about getting high when you eat these buttery tasting delicacies.
You can get cookies with these dosages:
CBD 50mg
CBD 100mg
CBD 200mg
We blend our CBD isolate into a coconut MCT oil. It’s a perfect alternative. It absorbs and carries CBD really well through the body to target the areas that need the most relief.
Our CBD cookies are also lab tested and you can see the certificate of analysis right under the Add to Cart button. We cut no corners with our cookies. They are made for diabetics, they are Keto CBD edibles and free from pesticides.
Here is what you can expect:
CBD helps manage stress
CBD can help keep you calm and focused
Help in recovery from exercise induced inflammation
Support for healthy sleep cycles
They are Soft & Chewy
Low Calorie
Low Sugar
Freshly baked & Hand Crafted
Taste better than grandma’s cookies
CBD therapeutic formula
Highest Quality - Lab Tested
Made in USA | Non-GMO | Zero THC
You can get cookies with these dosages:
CBD 50mg
CBD 100mg
CBD 200mg
We blend our CBD isolate into a coconut MCT oil. It’s a perfect alternative. It absorbs and carries CBD really well through the body to target the areas that need the most relief.
Our CBD cookies are also lab tested and you can see the certificate of analysis right under the Add to Cart button. We cut no corners with our cookies. They are made for diabetics, they are Keto CBD edibles and free from pesticides.
Here is what you can expect:
CBD helps manage stress
CBD can help keep you calm and focused
Help in recovery from exercise induced inflammation
Support for healthy sleep cycles
They are Soft & Chewy
Low Calorie
Low Sugar
Freshly baked & Hand Crafted
Taste better than grandma’s cookies
CBD therapeutic formula
Highest Quality - Lab Tested
Made in USA | Non-GMO | Zero THC
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Sugar and Kush CBD Products
Welcome to Sugar & Kush CBD Products!
💜CBD Never Tasted This Good! 💜
We only produce premium hemp-derived CBD oil for all of Sugar and Kush CBD Products. Our CBD gummies have been voted best CBD edibles by thousands of people and tons of 5 ⭐️ reviews.
Sugar & Kush is obsessed with producing premium flavored CBD oil and unflavored hemp oil 🌱
This obsession drives us to create tasty Keto CBD oil recipes and produce CBD Gummy Bears that not only taste fantastic, but are zero THC, hemp derived, lab tested and GMP certified 🍪
Buy our Bubble Gum CBD Oil or Cotton Candy CBD tincture bundled with keto CBD gummies to get the full CBD experience.
Our Sugar & Kush CBD Reviews share stories of better mental and physical health.
Let's go ➡️
💜CBD Never Tasted This Good! 💜
We only produce premium hemp-derived CBD oil for all of Sugar and Kush CBD Products. Our CBD gummies have been voted best CBD edibles by thousands of people and tons of 5 ⭐️ reviews.
Sugar & Kush is obsessed with producing premium flavored CBD oil and unflavored hemp oil 🌱
This obsession drives us to create tasty Keto CBD oil recipes and produce CBD Gummy Bears that not only taste fantastic, but are zero THC, hemp derived, lab tested and GMP certified 🍪
Buy our Bubble Gum CBD Oil or Cotton Candy CBD tincture bundled with keto CBD gummies to get the full CBD experience.
Our Sugar & Kush CBD Reviews share stories of better mental and physical health.
Let's go ➡️