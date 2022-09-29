About this product
Love Snickerdoodles? Let’s mix a little cinnamon, a little cream of tartar and why not a healthy portion of CBD for stress relief! Our snickerdoodle CBD cookies are to die for! And, they are part of our Keto CBD edible collection too.
All of our CBD edibles are made for everyone that is watching their weight, getting ripped, contending with some medical condition or has gluten allergies. Our CBD products are lab tested by a third party so you can know there is no THC. It’s a delicious treat for everyone!
We offer our snickerdoodle CBD cookies with these doses:
CBD 50mg
CBD 100mg
CBD 200mg
You can look forward to:
CBD for anxiety and stress
CBD for pain management and inflammation
Help in recovery from exercise induced inflammation
Support for healthy sleep cycles
Soft & Chewy
Low Calorie
Low Sugar
Freshly baked & Hand Crafted
Taste better than your grandmother’s cookies
CBD therapeutic formula
Highest Quality - Lab Tested
Made in USA | Non-GMO | Zero THC
Ingredients:
Almond Flour, monk fruit sweetener, eggs, vanilla extract, ground cinnamon, salt, cream of tartar, unsalted butter, molasses, & CBD!
About this brand
Sugar and Kush CBD Products
Welcome to Sugar & Kush CBD Products!
💜CBD Never Tasted This Good! 💜
We only produce premium hemp-derived CBD oil for all of Sugar and Kush CBD Products. Our CBD gummies have been voted best CBD edibles by thousands of people and tons of 5 ⭐️ reviews.
Sugar & Kush is obsessed with producing premium flavored CBD oil and unflavored hemp oil 🌱
This obsession drives us to create tasty Keto CBD oil recipes and produce CBD Gummy Bears that not only taste fantastic, but are zero THC, hemp derived, lab tested and GMP certified 🍪
Buy our Bubble Gum CBD Oil or Cotton Candy CBD tincture bundled with keto CBD gummies to get the full CBD experience.
Our Sugar & Kush CBD Reviews share stories of better mental and physical health.
Let's go ➡️
