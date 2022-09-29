Love Snickerdoodles? Let’s mix a little cinnamon, a little cream of tartar and why not a healthy portion of CBD for stress relief! Our snickerdoodle CBD cookies are to die for! And, they are part of our Keto CBD edible collection too.



All of our CBD edibles are made for everyone that is watching their weight, getting ripped, contending with some medical condition or has gluten allergies. Our CBD products are lab tested by a third party so you can know there is no THC. It’s a delicious treat for everyone!



We offer our snickerdoodle CBD cookies with these doses:



CBD 50mg

CBD 100mg

CBD 200mg

You can look forward to:



CBD for anxiety and stress

CBD for pain management and inflammation

Help in recovery from exercise induced inflammation

Support for healthy sleep cycles

Soft & Chewy

Low Calorie

Low Sugar

Freshly baked & Hand Crafted

Taste better than your grandmother’s cookies

CBD therapeutic formula

Highest Quality - Lab Tested

Made in USA | Non-GMO | Zero THC

Ingredients:

Almond Flour, monk fruit sweetener, eggs, vanilla extract, ground cinnamon, salt, cream of tartar, unsalted butter, molasses, & CBD!