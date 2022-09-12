About this product
VANILLA CUPCAKE CBD BATH BOMBS
Ease out of the day and into a warm CBD infused bath with Sugar&Kush Vanilla Cupcake CBD bath bombs. Use our fragrant vanilla all-natural bath bombs daily to relax your body and ease your mind. You have already fallen in love with Vanilla CBD Oil Tincture, now incorporate CBD bath bombs into your relaxation routine and healthy lifestyle.
Infused with 100mgs of hemp and healing essential oils, these hemp bath bombs are sure to bring your CBD bathing experience to a whole new level. Made with the best hemp oil available, Sugar and Kush hemp bath bombs make excellent gifts for your loved one on their birthday or Valentine’s Day, or any day- just because!.
MORE INFO ABOUT SUGAR&KUSH VANILLA CUPCAKE CBD BATH BOMBS
You are going to love our new line of essential oil hemp bathing products! Just relax after a long, hard day and immerse yourself in the delightful aroma of a Vanilla Cupcake CBD Bath Bomb.
Along with our hemp edibles and hemp oils, our hemp bath bombs are yet another way to enjoy hemp at its best. These high quality CBD soaps look like beautiful balls of hemp candy for your body!
WHY WE LOVE OUR VANILLA CUPCAKE CBD BATH BOMBS
Handmade with love in America
Fast acting and Easy to Use
Cruelty-Free
Lab Tested for Highest Quality Hemp CBD
Zero THC (THC-Free CBD Oil)
*Unsure how much CBD is right for you? Try our CBD Oil Dosage Calculator.
HOW TO USE A CBD BATH BOMB
Step 1: Run a bath full of hot water
Step 2: Drop one Vanilla CBD Bath Bomb into the bath
Step 3: Immerse yourself in the hot CBD infused water and relax!
HOW MUCH CBD IS IN EACH OF OUR VANILLA CUPCAKE CBD BATH BOMBS?
100MG CBD Per Bath Bomb
5 ounces Each
Delicious Vanilla Aroma
PEOPLE LOVE OUR VANILLA CUPCAKE CBD BATH BOMBS!
Why do our customers say that Sugar & Kush are the best CBD Bath Bombs to use? Watch and read the Sugar and Kush CBD Reviews and see how others experience our CBD!
VANILLA CUPCAKE CBD BATH BOMBS INGREDIENTS
Sodium bicarbonate, Citric Acid, Sea Salt, Sunflower Oil, Organic Shea Butter, Coconut Oil, Powdered Milk, Vanilla Extract, Sprinkles, Isolate Hemp Extract
About this brand
Sugar and Kush CBD Products
Welcome to Sugar & Kush CBD Products!
💜CBD Never Tasted This Good! 💜
We only produce premium hemp-derived CBD oil for all of Sugar and Kush CBD Products. Our CBD gummies have been voted best CBD edibles by thousands of people and tons of 5 ⭐️ reviews.
Sugar & Kush is obsessed with producing premium flavored CBD oil and unflavored hemp oil 🌱
This obsession drives us to create tasty Keto CBD oil recipes and produce CBD Gummy Bears that not only taste fantastic, but are zero THC, hemp derived, lab tested and GMP certified 🍪
Buy our Bubble Gum CBD Oil or Cotton Candy CBD tincture bundled with keto CBD gummies to get the full CBD experience.
Our Sugar & Kush CBD Reviews share stories of better mental and physical health.
Let's go ➡️
