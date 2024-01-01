Loading...

Sugar Tree Farm

Sugar Tree Farm products

15 products
Product image for Sugar Cookies Extracts 1g
Solvent
Sugar Cookies Extracts 1g
by Sugar Tree Farm
THC 570%
CBD 16%
Product image for Blueberry Muffins #4 Extracts 1g
Solvent
Blueberry Muffins #4 Extracts 1g
by Sugar Tree Farm
THC 650.3%
CBD 0%
Product image for Cookies and Cream Pull N Snap 1g
Solvent
Cookies and Cream Pull N Snap 1g
by Sugar Tree Farm
THC 54.07%
CBD 0%
Product image for Golden Lemons Shatter 1g
Shatter
Golden Lemons Shatter 1g
by Sugar Tree Farm
THC 66.7%
CBD 0%
Product image for Lucid Blue Dabs 1g
Solvent
Lucid Blue Dabs 1g
by Sugar Tree Farm
THC 75.7%
CBD 0%
Product image for Purple GG
Flower
Purple GG
by Sugar Tree Farm
THC 22.73%
CBD 0.86%
Product image for Clementine Dabs 1g
Solvent
Clementine Dabs 1g
by Sugar Tree Farm
THC 69%
CBD 0%
Product image for White Walker Kush
Flower
White Walker Kush
by Sugar Tree Farm
Product image for Gelato Pull N Snap 1g
Solvent
Gelato Pull N Snap 1g
by Sugar Tree Farm
THC 56.4%
CBD 0%
Product image for Cookies and Cream by Sugar Tree Farm
Flower
Cookies and Cream by Sugar Tree Farm
by Sugar Tree Farm
Product image for Purple Trainwreck Dabs 1g
Solvent
Purple Trainwreck Dabs 1g
by Sugar Tree Farm
THC 69.9%
CBD 0%
Product image for Forbidden Fruit Dabs 1g
Solvent
Forbidden Fruit Dabs 1g
by Sugar Tree Farm
THC 70.5%
CBD 0%
Product image for Banana OG Dabs 1g
Solvent
Banana OG Dabs 1g
by Sugar Tree Farm
THC 68.1%
CBD 0%
Product image for Royal Highness Pull N Snap 1g
Solvent
Royal Highness Pull N Snap 1g
by Sugar Tree Farm
THC 71.32%
CBD 0%
Product image for Lemon Banana Sherbet Extracts 1g
Solvent
Lemon Banana Sherbet Extracts 1g
by Sugar Tree Farm
THC 646%
CBD 0%