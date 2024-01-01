We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Sugar Tree Farm
unclaimed brand
This brand is currently unclaimed
About
Catalog
All categories
Concentrates
Cannabis
Sugar Tree Farm products
15 products
Solvent
Sugar Cookies Extracts 1g
by Sugar Tree Farm
THC 570%
CBD 16%
5.0
(
1
)
Solvent
Blueberry Muffins #4 Extracts 1g
by Sugar Tree Farm
THC 650.3%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Cookies and Cream Pull N Snap 1g
by Sugar Tree Farm
THC 54.07%
CBD 0%
Shatter
Golden Lemons Shatter 1g
by Sugar Tree Farm
THC 66.7%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Lucid Blue Dabs 1g
by Sugar Tree Farm
THC 75.7%
CBD 0%
Flower
Purple GG
by Sugar Tree Farm
THC 22.73%
CBD 0.86%
Solvent
Clementine Dabs 1g
by Sugar Tree Farm
THC 69%
CBD 0%
Flower
White Walker Kush
by Sugar Tree Farm
Solvent
Gelato Pull N Snap 1g
by Sugar Tree Farm
THC 56.4%
CBD 0%
Flower
Cookies and Cream by Sugar Tree Farm
by Sugar Tree Farm
Solvent
Purple Trainwreck Dabs 1g
by Sugar Tree Farm
THC 69.9%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Forbidden Fruit Dabs 1g
by Sugar Tree Farm
THC 70.5%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Banana OG Dabs 1g
by Sugar Tree Farm
THC 68.1%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Royal Highness Pull N Snap 1g
by Sugar Tree Farm
THC 71.32%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Lemon Banana Sherbet Extracts 1g
by Sugar Tree Farm
THC 646%
CBD 0%
