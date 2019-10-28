Prism is a rare sativa-dominant hybrid bred by the masters at West Coast Cure named after its beautiful appearance. Every mint green nug is fluffy and has purple and pink shades, contrasted by orange and red hairs. There are gold crystals all over. Its lemon-lime aroma has diesel, sour and tropical fruits. Its taste is sour, tropical, citrus, lemon, sweet and more diesel. It can treat chronic fatigue, depression, nausea, ADD, ADHD and chronic stress. Prism strain is recommended for daytime use.

Type of High



Prism cannabis strain gives a strong cerebral high. It is uplifting and relaxing. As the energetic and focusing boost hits your brain, the body starts to tingle and relax.



Genetics



Breeder: West Coast Cure. Strain Lineage: Prism cannabis strain comes from a cross between Pineapple Express and Huckleberry Soda strains.

% THC: 25% %