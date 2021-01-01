SugarTop Buddery
Stubby Bat 0.6 gram Pre-rolls
About this product
Stubby Bat pre-rolls weigh in at 0.6 grams of top grade tasty flower. Each bat is hand-crafted to perfection and packaged in our signature reusable doob tubes.
Available in a variety of SugarTop strains, our current selection includes Lodi Dodi, Narnia, Berry White, Black Cherry Cheesecake, Blackberry Kush, CBD Therapy, Critical Mass CBD, GG4 (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue #4) and Green Crack.
