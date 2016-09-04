Fat Nelson combines a bouquet of hybridized genetics to create a formidable flower with pleasant and uplifting effects. Colorado Seed Inc. crossed Sour Willie (Willie's Sour Diesel x Vietnamese Black x Highland Nepalese) and the proprietary Gupta Kush to form a strain that doesn’t sacrifice diversity for stability. This bud offers a bright mind and light effects that add a happy glow to outdoor activities and a creative edge to everyday tasks.