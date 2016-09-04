About this product
Fat Nelson combines a bouquet of hybridized genetics to create a formidable flower with pleasant and uplifting effects. Colorado Seed Inc. crossed Sour Willie (Willie's Sour Diesel x Vietnamese Black x Highland Nepalese) and the proprietary Gupta Kush to form a strain that doesn’t sacrifice diversity for stability. This bud offers a bright mind and light effects that add a happy glow to outdoor activities and a creative edge to everyday tasks.
Fat Nelson effects
Reported by real people like you
7 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
100% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
71% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
57% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
14% of people report feeling headache
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
ADD/ADHD
28% of people say it helps with add/adhd
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
