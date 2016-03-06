Sour Willie is a sativa cross between Sour Diesel and Willie Nelson. These dense buds have a pungent diesel aroma with fruity and spicy undertones, and deliver racing heady effects with a physical buzz, making it a great daytime choice.
Effects
- Feelings
- Helps with
- Negatives
Strain spotlight
Reviews
42
NJnerd
FuzzleDuck
Aaronburks
Chill_Panda
TB4786
Find Sour Willie nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Sour Willie nearby.
Photos
Lineage
Products with Sour Willie
Hang tight. We're looking for Sour Willie nearby.