ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Sour Willie
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Sour Willie

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Sativa

4.5 42 reviews

Sour Willie

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 42 reviews

Sour Willie

Sour Willie is a sativa cross between Sour Diesel and Willie Nelson. These dense buds have a pungent diesel aroma with fruity and spicy undertones, and deliver racing heady effects with a physical buzz, making it a great daytime choice.

Effects

Show all

30 people reported 287 effects
Happy 73%
Energetic 60%
Euphoric 60%
Uplifted 56%
Relaxed 36%
Lack of appetite 36%
Depression 33%
Pain 30%
Stress 30%
Anxiety 26%
Dry mouth 26%
Dry eyes 23%
Headache 10%
Anxious 6%
Dizzy 3%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

42

Show all

Avatar for NJnerd
Member since 2014
I personally use this strain during the day because its a 75/25 sativa/indica hybrid that is much easier to function with than its high THC % indica counterparts. It helps with crohn's disease to an extent - but not strong enough to eat a large portion of food. Tastes great, best when vaped, and als...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricHungryRelaxed
Avatar for FuzzleDuck
Member since 2014
Outstanding, top 5 strain. Mellow, happy, uplifting feeling. Smooth, and smells delightful. 29% THC!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Aaronburks
Member since 2014
I was little worried at fist with ting this on due to the fact my wife and I have a bad reaction with high the sativas like ghost train haze but this one gives me all the energy without the paranoia and nausea and can still smoke it at night to wa t check a movie and not fall asleep, so yeah this o...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for Chill_Panda
Member since 2013
A hard hitting sativa, this will make you hungry after the first puff. Excellent if you have a hard time just looking at food and thinking you want that. Having a golden coat like golden goat brings out the light pale green and yellowish leafs. I like this simply because I know I should be eating mo...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticHappyRelaxed
Avatar for TB4786
Member since 2014
My favorite strain, great for any stomach discomfort, depression, anxiety etc... Gets you giggly, hungry, and makes everything awesome.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappyTalkative
more reviews
write a review

Find Sour Willie nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Sour Willie nearby.

Photos

Show all

Lineage

First strain parent
Willie Nelson
parent
Second strain parent
Sour Diesel
parent
Strain
Sour Willie
Strain child
Fat Nelson
child

Products with Sour Willie

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Sour Willie nearby.

Most popular in