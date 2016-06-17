ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Gupta Kush

Gupta Kush

This famous indica-dominant strain is a homage to the neurosurgeon and medicinal marijuana advocate, Dr. Sanjay Gupta. The folks at Colorado Seed Inc. wanted to honor Dr. Gupta with an old-school indica that was versatile and potent. With a genetic pedigree based in Ghost OG Kush and Blue Moonshine, this strain is as heady as it is sedative, offering ideal effects for chronic pain or restlessness. This genetic cross also strengthened the plant’s structure and yield making it an ideal cross for breeders seeking these stout attributes.

Finally, Leafly added Gupta Kush from Helping Hands Herbals in Boulder. This strain is a true medical strain that dissolves any pain you maybe experiencing while leaving you with a nice but not completely sedative couch-lock. The buds are always nice, large and tightly packed but I've never seen muc...
HungryRelaxedSleepyTingly
Love this strain not my best but love it nice results nice yield smoke nice really can't complain smells good and taste good to like other strains it smell but dont tastes like it smells
HappyHungryRelaxed
Really nice strain. Really relaxing. Perfect for chilling with friends. Even better for a smoke sesh with your boyfriend/girlfriend.
ArousedRelaxed
Picked up from a caregiver in boulder, CO. Nice, pine tree shaped nugs with typical kush bulkiness. Moderate trichome coverage. Woodsy, earthy, & pungent nose. Taste was excellent; sweet, earthy, floral notes. Nice indica body effects and a mild head high that allows for what I find to be a good soc...
HappyRelaxedSleepyTalkativeUplifted
Amazing strain for chilling with friends, getting rid of pain. Or smoking before hanging out with your S/O. Overall amazing.
ArousedHappyRelaxed
Lineage

Blue Moonshine
Ghost OG
Gupta Kush
Fat Nelson
Dr. Bubbles
