Logo for the brand Sunday Extracts

Sunday Extracts

Forbidden Zkittlez Wax 1g

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 13%CBD

Forbidden Zkittlez effects

Reported by real people like you
20 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
45% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
35% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
30% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
5% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
15% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
10% of people say it helps with stress
