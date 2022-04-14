About this product
G4 is an amazing cross of G13 x Chem-4 which creates an indica-dominant strain that will provide those much-needed pain relieving effects as well as an energetic heady high.
Sunday Goods
We're here to make people feel good, with a cannabis experience that's just right for each person, each time. Enjoy all-natural, top-quality cannabis that produces specific effects through high-integrity growing. Visit our newly opened dispensary in Phoenix, Arizona