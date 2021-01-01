About this product
Sunday Scaries CBD Tincture is a safe, natural & legal alternative to helping relieve your anxiety. Using our proprietary blend of the highest quality, full-spectrum CBD, Vitamin B12 and Vitamin D3, Sunday Scaries Tincture is the perfect everyday solution to keep you relaxed, focused & on track.
Take 1/3 a dropper, a couple of deep breaths and within 20-30 minutes you’ll already start to feel the effects of our scientifically formulated anxiety-relief, CBD blend.
About this brand
Sunday Scaries
Sunday Scaries CBD gummies are an all-natural, non-habit forming remedy for anxiety. Created to alleviate professional, moral and financial hangovers after a weekend of partying, gummies offer a healthy alternative to reduce anxiety of any kind. Providing a calm, clean sense of relief, Sunday Scaries are easy- to-dose, economical and legal in all 50 states. Enjoy your awesome lifestyle without the lingering anxiety that follows. Save your Sunday, so you can dominate Monday.