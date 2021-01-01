About this product

Sunday Scaries CBD Tincture is a safe, natural & legal alternative to helping relieve your anxiety. Using our proprietary blend of the highest quality, full-spectrum CBD, Vitamin B12 and Vitamin D3, Sunday Scaries Tincture is the perfect everyday solution to keep you relaxed, focused & on track.



Take 1/3 a dropper, a couple of deep breaths and within 20-30 minutes you’ll already start to feel the effects of our scientifically formulated anxiety-relief, CBD blend.