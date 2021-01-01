Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Sunday Scaries Pure CBD Tincture 3 Pack

by Sunday Scaries
Buy Here

About this product

Sunday Scaries CBD Tincture is a safe, natural & legal alternative to helping relieve your anxiety. Using our proprietary blend of the highest quality, full-spectrum CBD, Vitamin B12 and Vitamin D3, Sunday Scaries Tincture is the perfect everyday solution to keep you relaxed, focused & on track.

Take 1/3 a dropper, a couple of deep breaths and within 20-30 minutes you’ll already start to feel the effects of our scientifically formulated anxiety-relief, CBD blend.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Sunday Scaries
Sunday Scaries
Shop products
Sunday Scaries CBD gummies are an all-natural, non-habit forming remedy for anxiety. Created to alleviate professional, moral and financial hangovers after a weekend of partying, gummies offer a healthy alternative to reduce anxiety of any kind. Providing a calm, clean sense of relief, Sunday Scaries are easy- to-dose, economical and legal in all 50 states. Enjoy your awesome lifestyle without the lingering anxiety that follows. Save your Sunday, so you can dominate Monday.