About this product

Weed with a twist so sour you'll wonder: How lemony can one oil be? Top Leaf premium vape cartridges are made from ceramic and glass parts, preserving the rich flavour of our full spectrum extracts.

This 0.5 g 510 thread cartridge is made from our craft Florida Lemons flower using full spectrum ethanol extraction. Our extracts reflect the quality of the cannabis we use to make them. No extras, flavours or additives required, just pure Top Leaf!