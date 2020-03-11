About this product
Weed with a twist so sour you'll wonder: How lemony can one oil be? Top Leaf premium vape cartridges are made from ceramic and glass parts, preserving the rich flavour of our full spectrum extracts.
This 0.5 g 510 thread cartridge is made from our craft Florida Lemons flower using full spectrum ethanol extraction. Our extracts reflect the quality of the cannabis we use to make them. No extras, flavours or additives required, just pure Top Leaf!
This 0.5 g 510 thread cartridge is made from our craft Florida Lemons flower using full spectrum ethanol extraction. Our extracts reflect the quality of the cannabis we use to make them. No extras, flavours or additives required, just pure Top Leaf!
About this strain
Florida Lemons
This lemony remix of Florida OG crosses it with DNA Genetics’ award-winning Lemon Skunk. Florida Lemons increased the yields of Florida OG while also infusing the delicious lemon aromas from Lemon Skunk. Great for concentrates, it also radiates an OG Kush flavor that will turn heads. Florida Lemons is great for medical patients looking for relief from pain, anxiety, and a suppressed appetite.
Florida Lemons effects
Reported by real people like you
1 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Pain
100% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
100% of people say it helps with stress
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Sundial Cannabis
Sundial believes in health, happiness and personal well-being. Our cannabis is carefully cultivated for modern consumers—people looking for a natural alternative that fits today's active lifestyles.