About this product
0.5g - Live Resin Cartridge
Total Cannabinoids 73.1%
Total Terpenes 9.6%
“SunMed Labs is committed to providing the highest quality concentrates. We combine sun-grown flower with our cutting edge extraction technology to retain the natural profiles of each cultivar. Our mission is to leverage state of the art greenhouse cultivation with years of practiced cannabis lab experience to deliver the best possible medicine for Maryland patients. We take pride in our products, and we hope that you enjoy our work!”
About this strain
Originally bred by Heroes of the Farm, Jacked-Up is a 60/40 sativa-dominant hybrid cross between Jack Herer and Timewreck. It typically provides strong cerebral, uplifting effects ideal for daytime use. These resin-packed flowers boast a spicy, woody aroma with intricate undertones of berry, citrus, peaches, and apricots. As multifaceted as its flavor profile, Jacked-Up buds are a colorful display of lavender and green pastels bursting with orange hairs.
Jacked-Up effects
Reported by real people like you
19 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
52% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
52% of people report feeling energetic
Happy
47% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Headache
10% of people report feeling headache
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Fatigue
31% of people say it helps with fatigue
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
SunMed Labs
SunMed Labs is committed to providing the highest quality concentrates. We combine sun-grown flower with cutting edge extraction technology to retain the natural profiles of each cultivar. Our mission is to leverage state of the art greenhouse cultivation with years of practiced cannabis lab experience to deliver the best possible medicine for Maryland patients. We take pride in our products, and we hope that you enjoy our work!