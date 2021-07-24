About this product
0.5g
Total Cannabinoids 82.02%
Total Terpenes 11.46%
Total Cannabinoids 82.02%
Total Terpenes 11.46%
About this strain
Peanut Butter and Jelly is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Peanut Butter and Jelly - if you've smoked this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Peanut Butter and Jelly effects
Reported by real people like you
11 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
63% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
45% of people report feeling hungry
Sleepy
36% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Insomnia
9% of people say it helps with insomnia
Lack of appetite
9% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
Anorexia
9% of people say it helps with anorexia
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
SunMed Labs
SunMed Labs is committed to providing the highest quality concentrates. We combine sun-grown flower with cutting edge extraction technology to retain the natural profiles of each cultivar. Our mission is to leverage state of the art greenhouse cultivation with years of practiced cannabis lab experience to deliver the best possible medicine for Maryland patients. We take pride in our products, and we hope that you enjoy our work!