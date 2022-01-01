Share the benefits of CBD with your four-legged friends and fur babies. Our 600mg Full Spectrum Pet CBD Oil Tincture is specifically formulated with cats, dogs, and other household pets in mind. At 60mL total, each serving (1mL) contains 10mg of CBD.



Our 600mg Full Spectrum Pet CBD Oil Tincture is made with just two simple ingredients: hemp extract from our 2021-2022 harvest and organic MCT oil.



Suggested Use



We recommend dosing your pet based on their weight. Specifically, we recommend starting your pet off with 1mg of CBD for every 10 pounds that they weigh.



Start with this dose and stick to it for at least two weeks before adjusting upwards. Use the helpful volume markings on the dropper to assist with proper dosing.



For example, pet weight in pounds/mg (mL) of Pet CBD Oil



1 - 10 pounds / 1 - 2mg (0.1mL - 0.2mL)



11 - 20 pounds / 2 - 4mg (0.2mL - 0.4mL)



21 - 30 pounds / 3 - 6mg (0.3mL - 0.6mL)



31 - 40 pounds / 4 - 8mg (0.4mL - 0.8mL)



41 - 50 pounds / 5 - 10mg (0.5mL - 1mL)



Storage Directions



Keep your 600mg Full Spectrum Pet CBD Oil Tinctures in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight. A medicine cabinet is an ideal place for your tincture. Excessive heat and exposure to sunlight can degrade the CBD in your CBD oil tincture. Refrigeration is not recommended for bottles currently in use. When properly stored, your CBD oil tincture will maintain its potency for up to 18 months.



Ingredients



Organic MCT Oil, Full-Spectrum Hemp Extract



Contains Coconuts (to make MCT oil.) Vegan and gluten-free.



The efficacy of this product has not been confirmed by FDA-approved research. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.



The 600mg Full Spectrum Pet CBD Oil Tincture contains a total delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol concentration that does not exceed 0.3% on a dry-weight basis.