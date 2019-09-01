Our most potent cultivar EVER! Sunset Lake’s Lifter Pre Rolls test at an astounding 21.43% total CBD.



One of the hardiest hemp strains bred by Oregon CBD Seed, Lifter is a cross between Suver Haze #50 and Early Resin Berry. Known in some parts as “Heavy Lifter,” this strain can do it all and should be a staple in your stash. Daytime break? Lifter. After-work relaxation? Lifter. Taking a vacation that turns into a wacky series of misadventures? Lifter.



All of that time under the hot summer sun turned this year’s Lifter plants into giant bushes of sweet berries stink. Come flowering phase, each Lifter bud transformed into a tremendous flower full of shades of purple and green.



Sunset Lake slow cures all of its pre-roll mix to ensure premium quality and smokability. We test all products with neutral, third-party laboratories. We do not use any pesticides on any of our flower.



Aroma:



Lifter Pre Rolls' aroma is complex. Some will say that they smell sweet blueberry pie. Others will notice pungent, aged cheese.



Lifter’s top terpenes:



Myrcene – Found in mango and hops, myrcene has long been used in some cultures as a sedative and muscle relaxant. Myrcene is also responsible for beer’s peppery and balsam aroma. (0.87%)



beta-Caryophyllene – Commonly found in cloves, hops, and rosemary, beta-caryophyllene has the distinctive spiciness of black pepper. (0.24%)



alpha-Pinene – Especially aromatic, pinene is a terpene that smells a lot like pine trees. It can be found in a few of our favorites— pine needles, rosemary, basil, and orange peels. (0.11%)



Total Terpene: 1.6 wt%



Cannabinoids:



Total CBD - 21.43% | Δ9-THC - <0.05% | Total THC - 0.87% | CBD:THC Ratio 25:1



Genetics:



Oregon CBD - Suver Haze x Early Resin Bud