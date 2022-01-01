About this product
Our 600mg CBD salve offers a variety of edible or topical applications and is made using organic coconut oil. Contains 600mg CBD, 20mg CBD per ml.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Sunsoil
At Sunsoil farming organically and processing naturally is the clear choice for us; our simple methods allow us to create a premium, full spectrum CBD oil while keeping costs down. Our product is made with pure, all natural ingredients and farmed in Vermont's scenic Northeast Kingdom. Experience CBD in a whole plant, organic coconut oil extract. With our products you can expect the same care, quality and service as our friends and family who are among the many people that take our oil.