Sunwest Genetics
Bubblegum AutoFlower Cannabis Seeds by Sunwest Genetics
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 4%CBD 9%
About this product
Bubblegum cannabis seeds are one of the best strains for beginners to learn to grow. Its an Indica that is high in THC and creates lots of frosty buds. This 80% Indica strain has full body high effects and is an autoflower, meaning it will flower automatically without having to trigger it. Bubblegum also has a fairly short flowering time in only 7-9 weeks to flower.
Bubblegum Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
263 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
35% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
11% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
23% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
19% of people say it helps with pain
