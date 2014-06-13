Sunwest Genetics
Kali Mist Cannabis Seeds by Sunwest Genetics
Product rating:
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
For sativa smokers, Kali Mist is one of the strongest out there with uplifting, creative and productivity enhancing effects. Being a sativa, it grows fairly tall, is high in THC and flowers in around 8-10 weeks. It produces a lot of bud both indoors and outdoors with lots of resin content.
Kali Mist effects
Reported by real people like you
237 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Energetic
64% of people report feeling energetic
Uplifted
56% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
21% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
8% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
32% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!