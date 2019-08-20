Sunwest Genetics
Master Kush Cannabis Seeds by Sunwest Genetics
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
Master Kush cannabis seeds produce a plant that flowers in around 8 weeks, produce large buds high in resin and rather than mind numbing like most indices provides a relaxed body feeling. Master Kush is also easy to grow for beginners and has moderate to high levels of THC.
Master Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
1,253 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
49% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
37% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
21% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
31% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
31% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!