Wanting to spice up your gummy routine? Avid Hemp’s CBD Peach Gummy Rings are the perfect gummy option for you. Available in peach flavor you can look forward to every bite, every time! So sit back, relax, and feel the worries of your day melt away as you enjoy Avid Hemp’s Peach CBD Gummy Rings. Available in 250mg, 500mg or 1500mg.