About this product

Blueberry Dream Wax and Shatter Liquidizer Kit by Swagg Terpenes



The Blueberry Dream Wax and Shatter Liquidizer Kit by Swagg Terpenes gives you the ability to turn any wax or concentrate into a tasty e-liquid for your vaping pleasure. All you have to do is add two milliliters of liquidizer to a gram of wax before heating it in a microwave. Then, you can add the liquified product to any vape cartridge or tank and enjoy the glorious terpenes that this product has to offer.



This unique terpene blend boasts a delicious fruity taste that’s absolutely impossible to resist. The strain is a hybrid that’s heavy on the sativa. It’s renowned for its ability to boost creativity and promote a sense of wellbeing that lasts for a long time. And, the liquidizer is free of nonorganic ingredients so that you can feel good about savoring it all day long.



Overall, this product is easy to use, and it allows you to enjoy your concentrate in a whole new way.



*Features:

- Takes Just Moments to Mix.

- Amazing Flavor.

- Voted the Best in Arizona Smoke & Vape Shops Market.

- Does Not Contain Vitamin E Acetate

- No Separation

- Stays Mixed

- Natural (derived from Olives)

- Food Grade.

- Works with ALL Your Favorite Atomizers, Tanks, etc.

- Contains No Nicotine. Not Intended to be Mixed with Nicotine.

- NO THC



Additional Info

Shipped in discreet packaging via USPS mail.



Starting at $14.99