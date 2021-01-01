Loading…
Swagg Terpenes

BUBBLEGUM WAX AND SHATTER LIQUIDIZER KIT BY SWAGG TERPENES

Ready for a good night’s sleep at last? The Bubblegum Wax and Shatter Liquidizer Kit by Swagg Terpenes helps you turn any wax concentrate into a tasty e-juice known for its profound sleep-enhancing benefits. That’s because bubblegum is a popular Indica strain that’s commonly used for people struggling with getting shuteye each night.

Our bubblegum Shatter and Wax Liquidizer has a sublime taste that provides your palate with sweet bubblegum whenever you take a hit.

Best of all, this product is extremely easy to use and works its magic in a matter of minutes. Just take two milliliters of our bubblegum Shatter and Wax Liquidizer and mix it with a gram of wax. Then, heat it and pour it into any vape cartridge or tank.

You’ll go OOOO's “bubblegum” for sure over this flavor!

*Features:
- Takes Just Moments to Mix.
- Amazing Flavor.
- Voted the Best in Arizona Smoke & Vape Shops Market.
- Does Not Contain Vitamin E Acetate
- No Separation
- Stays Mixed
- Natural (derived from Olives)
- Food Grade.
- Works with ALL Your Favorite Atomizers, Tanks, etc.
- Contains No Nicotine. Not Intended to be Mixed with Nicotine.
- NO THC

Shipped in discreet packaging via USPS mail.

Starting at $14.99
