Logo for the brand Swagg Terpenes

Swagg Terpenes

RAINBOW DROPS WAX AND SHATTER LIQUIDIZER KIT BY SWAGG TERPENES

About this product

Ready for a good night’s sleep at last? The Rainbow Drops Wax and Shatter Liquidizer Kit by Swagg Terpenes helps you turn any wax concentrate into a tasty e-juice known for its profound sleep-enhancing benefits.

Our Rainbow Drops Shatter and Wax Liquidizer has a sublime taste that provides your palate with sweet Rainbow Drops whenever you take a hit.

Best of all, this product is extremely easy to use and works its magic in a matter of minutes. Just take two milliliters of our Rainbow Drops Shatter and Wax Liquidizer and mix it with a gram of wax. Then, heat it and pour it into any vape cartridge or tank.

You’ll go “Rainbow Drops” for sure over this flavor!

*Features:
- Takes Just Moments to Mix.
- Amazing Flavor.
- Voted the Best in Arizona Smoke & Vape Shops Market.
- Does Not Contain Vitamin E Acetate
- No Separation
- Stays Mixed
- Natural (derived from Olives)
- Food Grade.
- Works with ALL Your Favorite Atomizers, Tanks, etc.
- Contains No Nicotine. Not Intended to be Mixed with Nicotine.
- NO THC

Additional Info
Shipped in discreet packaging via USPS mail.

Starting at $14.99
